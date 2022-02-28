Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,404,903 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,404,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

