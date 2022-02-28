Invesco Ltd. Sells 179,239 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Science Applications International worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

