Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,176 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.38% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

