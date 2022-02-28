Invesco Ltd. Sells 27,041 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of PriceSmart worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 301.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $100.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,287,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

