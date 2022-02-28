Invesco Ltd. Sells 33,983 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.84 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

