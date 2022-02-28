Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

