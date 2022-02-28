Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,685,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter.

PHDG opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

