Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,394,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $300.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.