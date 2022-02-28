Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Command Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.38. 382,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,932. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

