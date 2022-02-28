Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

