Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 28th (ACGL, ALG, ALRM, ASIX, BATRK, BDN, BGNE, BHC, BOOM, CCOI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 28th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.