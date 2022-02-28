Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (CYAD, ELD, ERIC, GTII, HLIT, HUN, IFRX, IHG, LTCH, RHHVF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 28th:

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.78 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. Alembic Global Advisors currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5,800.00 target price on the stock.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an in-line rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sprott (TSE:SII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$172.00 target price on the stock.

