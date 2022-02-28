Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (CYAD, ELD, ERIC, GTII, HLIT, HUN, IFRX, IHG, LTCH, RHHVF)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 28th:

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.78 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. Alembic Global Advisors currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5,800.00 target price on the stock.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an in-line rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sprott (TSE:SII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$172.00 target price on the stock.

