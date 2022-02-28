Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CSR stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,185. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -346.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.