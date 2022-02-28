Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,185. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -346.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.63.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

