Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to report sales of $529.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.39 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,095,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.