ION One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $275,116.20 and $55.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00202960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00349783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,705,377 coins and its circulating supply is 13,805,377 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

