IONChain Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. IONChain has a total market cap of $498,466.18 and $3,337.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

