IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.15 and last traded at $131.33. 12,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 369,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.