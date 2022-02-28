IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.34 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00007577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $17.34 million and $2.30 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

