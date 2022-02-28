IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IRMD traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,739. The stock has a market cap of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

