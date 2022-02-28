iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $163.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

