iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Truist Financial also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $131.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

