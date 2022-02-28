Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 834,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,338. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -565.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

