Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $23,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,190.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $24,205.00.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,356. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.