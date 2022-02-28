iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.50 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

