iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.20. 430,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

