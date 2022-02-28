iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 292,389 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.10 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

