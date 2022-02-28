iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

