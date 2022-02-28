iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. 11,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

