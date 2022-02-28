iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

EWG stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

