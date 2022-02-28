iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Reduced by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 17.5% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,742,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,255. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

