iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.38% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $202.04 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.04 and a fifty-two week high of $204.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.15.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

