Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.64

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 42876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
