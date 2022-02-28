Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.75 EPS.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $7.03 on Monday, hitting $47.67. 1,463,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 793.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Itron by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.