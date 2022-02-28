Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.28 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

