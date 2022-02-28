Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.15

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 1325183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

IVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

