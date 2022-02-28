James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.27 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

