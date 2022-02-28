James Robert Anderson Sells 30,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, February 19th, James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $346,232.80.

On Monday, February 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,073. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.