Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as low as C$32.33 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

