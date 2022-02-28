Jana Partners LLC Has $205.66 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 16.1% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned about 9.24% of TreeHouse Foods worth $205,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $39.19. 4,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,513. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.