Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

