Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.71% of Stride worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

LRN stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

