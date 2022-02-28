Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Corteva worth $41,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.