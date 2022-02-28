Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of Iron Mountain worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

IRM stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

