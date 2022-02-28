Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $41.10 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.02% of Qurate Retail worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $5.91 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

