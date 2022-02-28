Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson Group worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.