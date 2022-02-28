Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,630,587 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of Full Truck Alliance worth $41,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,657,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.