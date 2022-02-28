Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,623 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.73% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $41,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.