Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 51,960 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $48,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

