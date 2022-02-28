Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 90.00% of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,371,000.

JZRO opened at $26.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60. Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

