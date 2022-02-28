JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given New €32.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($34.09) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JDEPF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of JDEPF stock remained flat at $$33.62 on Monday. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

